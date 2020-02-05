Dr. Gates has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Gates, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Gates, DO
Dr. Todd Gates, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gates works at
Dr. Gates' Office Locations
Circles of Care Inc.2020 Commerce Dr, Melbourne, FL 32904 Directions (321) 914-4821
Circles of Care Inc.1770 Cedar St, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 722-5200Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Circles of Care Inc.2000 Commerce Dr, Melbourne, FL 32904 Directions (321) 722-5200
Circles of Care400 SHERIDAN RD, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 722-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Doc Gates for years. He is hands down the best psychiatrist I've ever dealt with. I cannot recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Todd Gates, DO
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1992702260
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gates accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gates.
