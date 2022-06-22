Overview of Dr. Todd Geis, MD

Dr. Todd Geis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.