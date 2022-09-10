Overview of Dr. Todd Gersten, MD

Dr. Todd Gersten, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gersten works at Florida Cancer Specialists in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.