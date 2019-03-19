Dr. Todd Gould, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gould is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Gould, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Gould, MD
Dr. Todd Gould, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Gould's Office Locations
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave Ste 103, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 272-1250
Prevea Sheboygan Medical Office Building3113 Saemann Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 783-3160
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It's a scary one at first but the assurance and confidence he exudes, well it chases all that fear out the door.
About Dr. Todd Gould, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Marshfield Cl/St Joseph Hp|University Hosps And Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gould has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gould accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gould has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gould on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gould, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gould appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.