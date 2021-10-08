Dr. Todd Guyette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guyette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Guyette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Guyette, MD
Dr. Todd Guyette, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Guyette's Office Locations
1
Proliance Hand, Wrist and Elbow Physicians12911 120th Ave NE Ste H220, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 823-4224Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
2
Proliance Hand, Wrist and Elbow Physicians1810 116th Ave NE Ste D4, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 283-5230Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
3
Swedish Medial Center Issaquah751 NE Blakely Dr Fl 3, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 283-5230Monday1:00pm - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was able to book an appointment easily - he has a very helpful, professional staff. This was my second time visiting him in nine years for another broken wrist. Dr. Guyette is kind, thorough and answered all my questions. I would highly recommend him but hope I don't need to visit him again soon!
About Dr. Todd Guyette, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1669579132
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital/Curtis National Hand Center
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Cornell U/NY Hosp&Cornell U Med Ctr
- Harvard Medical School
- University Of Southern California
