Overview of Dr. Todd Guyette, MD

Dr. Todd Guyette, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Guyette works at Proliance Hand, Wrist and Elbow Physicians in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA and Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.