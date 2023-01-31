See All General Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Todd Harris, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (1134)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Todd Harris, MD

Dr. Todd Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Harris works at Todd S. Harris, MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Harris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Beach Office
    4501 Birch St, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 221-0136

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1134 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1134)
    5 Star
    (1090)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    About Dr. Todd Harris, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710980677
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St. Vincents Hospital-Manhattan
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincent's Medical Center|St. Vincents Hospital-Manhattan
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
