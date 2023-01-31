Dr. Todd Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Harris, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Harris, MD
Dr. Todd Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
Newport Beach Office4501 Birch St, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 221-0136
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor and surgery. Very little pain and easiest surgery I’ve had in my lifetime. Bedside manners 5 stars
About Dr. Todd Harris, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1710980677
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
- St. Vincents Hospital-Manhattan
- St Vincent's Medical Center|St. Vincents Hospital-Manhattan
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harris speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
1134 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
