Overview of Dr. Todd Haruki, MD

Dr. Todd Haruki, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Haruki works at Pacific Maxillofacial Center in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Waipahu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.