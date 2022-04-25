See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Todd Hess, MD

Pain Medicine
4.7 (46)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Todd Hess, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.

Dr. Hess works at Allina Medical Clinic United Medical Specialties St Paul in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allina Medical Clinic United Medical Specialties St Paul
    255 Smith Ave N Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 241-7572
  2. 2
    United Pain Center
    280 Smith Ave N Ste 600, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 241-7246
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • State Farm
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Todd Hess, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760540587
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Hess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hess works at Allina Medical Clinic United Medical Specialties St Paul in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Hess’s profile.

    Dr. Hess has seen patients for Back Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

