Overview of Dr. Todd Hicks, MD

Dr. Todd Hicks, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hicks works at Premier Plastic Surgeons in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.