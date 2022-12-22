Dr. Todd Hicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Hicks, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Hicks, MD
Dr. Todd Hicks, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Hicks works at
Dr. Hicks' Office Locations
Premier Plastic Surgeons2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 380, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hicks?
It was good. I left feeling good.
About Dr. Todd Hicks, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1326054073
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hicks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hicks using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hicks works at
Dr. Hicks has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hicks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
150 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.