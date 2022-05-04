Dr. Hillman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Hillman, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Hillman, MD
Dr. Todd Hillman, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Hillman works at
Dr. Hillman's Office Locations
-
1
Pittsburgh Ear Associates PC420 E North Ave Ste 402, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-6690
-
2
Pittsburgh Ear LLC6041 Wallace Road Ext Ste 110, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 321-2480
- 3 200 James Pl Ste 406, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 321-2480
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hillman?
Trustworthy. Very knowledgeable. Pleasant, Treats all patients with care, so you may have to wait, but when your turn comes you will appreciate this.
About Dr. Todd Hillman, MD
- Neurotology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1063592673
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hillman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hillman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hillman works at
Dr. Hillman has seen patients for Vertigo and EMG (Electromyography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hillman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hillman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hillman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hillman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hillman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.