Dr. Todd Hitchcock, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Hitchcock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Hitchcock works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA with other offices in Oceanside, CA and La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Clinic
    3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 764-3310
  2. 2
    Scripps Healthexpress Jefferson
    2205 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 704-5860
  3. 3
    Scripps Clinic
    10862 Calle Verde, La Mesa, CA 91941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 670-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Scripps Green Hospital
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 04, 2022
    He was referred to us by a friend. My husband had just experienced a heart attack and two stent procedures. We had a typewritten list of 29 questions to ask. He took the list and answered every one of them in detail. We love him.
    — Nov 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Todd Hitchcock, MD
    About Dr. Todd Hitchcock, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013995299
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scripps Green Hospital
    Residency
    • Chief Resident, Scripps Clinic
    Internship
    • Scripps Clin Green Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Hitchcock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hitchcock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hitchcock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hitchcock has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hitchcock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hitchcock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hitchcock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hitchcock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hitchcock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.