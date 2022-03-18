See All Plastic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Todd Hobgood, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (53)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Todd Hobgood, MD

Dr. Todd Hobgood, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Hobgood works at Hobgood Facial Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hobgood's Office Locations

    Valley Ent
    8415 N Pima Rd Ste 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 214-9955
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Deviated Septum
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Chronic Sinusitis
Deviated Septum
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Todd Hobgood, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659367274
    Education & Certifications

    • Perkins Meridian Plastic Surgery Center
    • The Ohio State University
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center & Nationwide Children's Hospital
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    • Ohio Wesleyan University
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Hobgood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hobgood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hobgood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hobgood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hobgood works at Hobgood Facial Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hobgood’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobgood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobgood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hobgood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hobgood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

