Dr. Todd Holman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Holman, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Holman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Holman works at
Locations
-
1
East Texas Allergy & Asthma Assoc PA1009 N 4th St Ste A, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 757-3808
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holman?
Over the last 20 years my son, husband and I have all gone to Dr. Holman at some point. One for asthma, one for bee string reaction, and me for allergy shots.
About Dr. Todd Holman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1982607776
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holman works at
Dr. Holman has seen patients for Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Holman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.