Dr. Todd Holtz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Holtz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Midland, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Sch Of Med, Detroit Mi and is affiliated with MyMichigan Medical Center Clare and MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.
Dr. Holtz works at
Locations
Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates Of Mid-Michigan4230 Bay City Rd, Midland, MI 48642 Directions (989) 839-0750
Hospital Affiliations
- MyMichigan Medical Center Clare
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Good beside manner. Clear in his directions. Gives helpful information. A very amicable beside manner.
About Dr. Todd Holtz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1982695375
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St Univ-Detroit M C, Gastroenterology Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Internal Medicine
- Wayne State Univ Sch Of Med, Detroit Mi
