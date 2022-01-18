Overview

Dr. Todd Holtz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Midland, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Sch Of Med, Detroit Mi and is affiliated with MyMichigan Medical Center Clare and MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.



Dr. Holtz works at Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates Of Mid-Michigan in Midland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.