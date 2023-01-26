Dr. Todd Huber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Huber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Huber, MD
Dr. Todd Huber, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Huber's Office Locations
MULTIPLE - Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) - Westgate Office1622 Westgate Cir, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (629) 255-2067Monday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listens to my concerns and explains everything I need to know. He is very patient and empathetic. I recommend him very highly!
About Dr. Todd Huber, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Huber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
