Overview of Dr. Todd Huber, MD

Dr. Todd Huber, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Huber works at MULTIPLE - Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) - Westgate Office in Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Ear Ache and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.