Dr. Todd Jackman, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.0 (65)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Todd Jackman, MD

Dr. Todd Jackman, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with United Hospital.

Dr. Jackman works at Centennial Lakes Medical Center- Midwest Spine & Brain Institute in Edina, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN and Stillwater, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jackman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Lakes Medical Center- Midwest Spine &amp Brain Institute
    7373 France Ave S Ste 408, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 430-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Midwest Spine &amp Brain Institute
    1835 County Road C W Ste 150, Saint Paul, MN 55113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 430-3800
  3. 3
    St. Paul Doctors Professional Building
    280 Smith Ave N Ste 600, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 430-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Stillwater Spine Clinic
    1950 Curve Crest Blvd W Ste 100, Stillwater, MN 55082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 430-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lordosis
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Sep 12, 2022
    Injuries plus degeneration on cervical and lumbar spine caused severe pain and interfered with normal movement/function. Dr Jackman’s recommendations for quite conservative surgeries and subsequent physical therapy resulted in recovery of close to normal movement and sensations in extremities. I can independently function and enjoy my life, work productively, sleep reasonably well and do so without requiring medication. It took time and consistent effort with recommended PT to recover. Well worth the process and effort. (Thank you Dr J!)
    CathyB — Sep 12, 2022
    About Dr. Todd Jackman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427259191
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    • University of Minnesota Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Jackman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jackman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jackman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

