Dr. Jaeblon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Jaeblon, DO
Overview of Dr. Todd Jaeblon, DO
Dr. Todd Jaeblon, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.
Dr. Jaeblon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jaeblon's Office Locations
-
1
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-6180SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
University of Maryland Medical Center Department of Orthopedics110 S Paca St Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (318) 675-6180
-
3
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-9521Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
Gladys Spellman Spec. Hosp.2900 Mercy Ln, Hyattsville, MD 20785 Directions (301) 618-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaeblon?
I am hoping you read this doctor and I know I told you already but thank you for what you did for me and helping to save my leg. Clayton
About Dr. Todd Jaeblon, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1992818223
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaeblon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaeblon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaeblon works at
Dr. Jaeblon has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaeblon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaeblon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaeblon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaeblon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaeblon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.