Dr. Todd Jarrell, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Jarrell, MD
Dr. Todd Jarrell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.
They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarrell's Office Locations
- 1 1538 13th Ave, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 323-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jarrell is knowledgeable and personal, he listens and advises honestly. His surgeries are handled with expertise and humor! Our concerns are with staff, not following through and giving out advise that in the past has been wrong. Very busy phones make for mistakes.
About Dr. Todd Jarrell, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1215042510
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Georgia
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jarrell has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jarrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarrell.
