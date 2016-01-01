See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Todd Kellog, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Todd Kellog, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Todd Kellog, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Kellog works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Surgery
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 577-5293

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kellog?

Photo: Dr. Todd Kellog, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Todd Kellog, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kellog to family and friends

Dr. Kellog's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kellog

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Todd Kellog, MD.

About Dr. Todd Kellog, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1578590881
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Mn Med School
Residency
Medical Education
  • University of Minnesota Medical School
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Todd Kellog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kellog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kellog works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Kellog’s profile.

Dr. Kellog has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kellog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Kellog has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellog.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.