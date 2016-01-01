Dr. Todd Kellog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Kellog, MD
Dr. Todd Kellog, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Surgery200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 577-5293
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- University Of Mn Med School
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- General Surgery
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Kellog has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kellog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kellog speaks French.
