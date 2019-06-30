Dr. Todd Kingdom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kingdom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Kingdom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Kingdom, MD
Dr. Todd Kingdom, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Kingdom works at
Dr. Kingdom's Office Locations
University of Colorado Hospital Authority1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 493-8333
Uchealth Cherry Creek North Surgery Center100 Cook St Ste 500, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (720) 516-3950
- 3 12631 E 17th Ave Ste B205, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-1960
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
To be honest I was a bit cautious going in to Dr. Kingdom after reading his reviews online, but I had a really great experience with Dr. Kingdom and his wonderful PA Dr. Grey. After pre-ops visits, an operation, and three post-op visits, I did not find any of the negative things I read online to be true. I felt like he listened attentively, was kind and caring, had a great bedside manner, and furthermore like he was the first doctor I went to that actually wanted to look at my problem with an investigative mind wanting to figure out what was causing it. I am very grateful to no longer have a watering eye and clear sinuses, and would trust any one of my family members with Dr Kingdom and his staff.
About Dr. Todd Kingdom, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1376636720
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
