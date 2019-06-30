Overview of Dr. Todd Kingdom, MD

Dr. Todd Kingdom, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Kingdom works at University of Colorado Hospital Authority in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.