Overview of Dr. Todd Kirk, MD

Dr. Todd Kirk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Kirk works at Todd S Kirk MD in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.