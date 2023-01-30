Dr. Todd Kirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Kirk, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Kirk, MD
Dr. Todd Kirk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Kirk works at
Dr. Kirk's Office Locations
-
1
Todd S. Kirk Mdsc13303 S Ridgeland Ave Unit B, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 857-7990
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirk?
The perfect eye surgeon to perform cataract surgery. Dr. Kirk is very knowledgeable and has the latest equipment to determine what type of replacement lens is required. He is very understanding and very deliberate as he does the examination to ensure everything is correct. The entire staff is helpful and caring, especially Sue who takes care of every detail before and after the cataract surgery. He was recommended by a current patient and was highly praised.
About Dr. Todd Kirk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1811955560
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirk works at
Dr. Kirk has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.