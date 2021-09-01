Overview of Dr. Todd Klesert, MD

Dr. Todd Klesert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Klesert works at Pacific Northwest Retina,PLLC in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Kent, WA, Burlington, WA and Mountlake Terrace, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.