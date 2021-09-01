Dr. Todd Klesert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klesert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Klesert, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Klesert, MD
Dr. Todd Klesert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Klesert's Office Locations
Vitreoretinal Associates1750 112th Ave NE Ste D050, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (206) 215-3850
Pacific Northwest Retina321 Ramsay Way Ste 107, Kent, WA 98032 Directions (206) 215-3850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pacific Northwest Retina215 E George Hopper Rd, Burlington, WA 98233 Directions (206) 215-3850
Proliance Retina6100 219th St SW Ste 480, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 Directions (206) 215-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was visiting in Seattle and I had an emergency. I was accepted the same day and everyone in the office was great! Dr. Klesert was very professional, knowledgeable and very pleasant to work with. I felt that I was in safe hands. He knew that I was just his temporary patient and yet he encouraged me to call after hours if the condition worsen, he treated me like I was his patient for many years to come. I would recommend him and his office to anyone looking for eye care.
About Dr. Todd Klesert, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386706174
Education & Certifications
- USC
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Mich St U
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Klesert has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klesert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klesert speaks Spanish.
