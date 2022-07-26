See All Oncologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Todd Kliewer, MD

Medical Oncology
4.4 (23)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Todd Kliewer, MD

Dr. Todd Kliewer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Share Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.

Dr. Kliewer works at St. Anthony Hematology Oncology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kliewer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SSM Health Saints OKC
    1011 N Dewey Ave Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 228-7100
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
  • Share Medical Center
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 26, 2022
    God gave me the best when he gave me Dr Kliewer..He gets down on your level to explain exactly what’s happening and how they will treat it
    Patty Goostree — Jul 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Todd Kliewer, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Education & Certifications

