Dr. Todd Kobayashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobayashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Kobayashi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Kobayashi, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Jbsa Lackland, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Kobayashi works at
Locations
-
1
Wilford Hall Medical Center2200 Bergquist Dr Ste 1, Jbsa Lackland, TX 78236 Directions (210) 292-5097
-
2
Ccom Centura Ctr1633 Medical Center Pt Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 635-5148
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kobayashi?
Dr. Kobayashi was actually recommended to me by my orthopedic doctor, who in fact happens to be his brother. I was thrilled, since it's hard finding great dermatologists these days and if his brother was an indication, then I knew he'd be great. I was not disappointed at all! Dr. Todd Kobayashi is the best dermatologists I have ever seen in my probably 40 years of seeing them. I suffer from keloids, which can be difficult to treat and even harder to trust with doctors, since the keloids seem to have a mind of their own. Dr. K, has a gentle touch, explains what should and shouldn't be done and always has the right formula for the injections, which has definitely been a blessing. As long as Dr. K is in COS I will continue to be his patient and refer as many as I can his way. Now even my poor daughter has this horrible issue and will only see him and even travel from her college town just for him! Think that's saying a lot for a 20 year old. Thanks Dr. K for everything you do!
About Dr. Todd Kobayashi, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1871582023
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- David Grant Medical Center, Travis AFB|Saushec, Lackland Afb, Tx
- USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kobayashi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kobayashi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kobayashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kobayashi works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobayashi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobayashi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobayashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kobayashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.