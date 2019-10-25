Overview

Dr. Todd Kobayashi, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Jbsa Lackland, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Kobayashi works at WILFORD HALL MEDICAL CENTER in Jbsa Lackland, TX with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.