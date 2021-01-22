Overview

Dr. Todd Kovach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Kovach works at The Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Safety Harbor, FL and Dunedin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.