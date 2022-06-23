Overview of Dr. Todd Kuether, MD

Dr. Todd Kuether, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.



Dr. Kuether works at Kuether Brain and Spine in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.