Dr. Todd Kuether, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Kuether, MD
Dr. Todd Kuether, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
Dr. Kuether works at
Dr. Kuether's Office Locations
Downtown/Emanuel Office501 N Graham St Ste 445 Bldg 2, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 489-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Listener- he doesn’t try to just stop you and tell you what he wants to say so he can get to his next appointment. He provides a game plan to your care. He clearly explains things in a manner using examples that the patient can understand. Overall,, just a great Dr. Who I really trust and believe in.
About Dr. Todd Kuether, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1659367456
Education & Certifications
- Or Health Science University Hospital
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuether has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuether accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuether has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuether works at
Dr. Kuether has seen patients for Broken Neck, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuether on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuether. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuether.
