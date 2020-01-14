Overview

Dr. Todd Kupferman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Kupferman works at South Florida Ent Associates Inc in Pompano Beach, FL with other offices in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.