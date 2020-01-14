See All Otolaryngologists in Pompano Beach, FL
Dr. Todd Kupferman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Todd Kupferman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.0 (117)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Todd Kupferman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Kupferman works at South Florida Ent Associates Inc in Pompano Beach, FL with other offices in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Ent Associates Inc
    3126 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 785-0900
  2. 2
    Todd A. Kupfermann, MD ENT
    5800 Colonial Dr Ste 105, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 974-4890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health North
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Dizziness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Polyposis, Familial Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Professional Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Voice Rest Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (80)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kupferman?

    Jan 14, 2020
    The best doctor I have ever seen. He spends quality time with his patients, is friendly, very knowledgeable, diagnoses my allergy problems when 5 other doctors didn't even notice my problem was ALLERGIES. My primary kept sending me to specialists who found nothing wrong but gave me antibiotics & steroids to help with the ear/sinus aches, which actually did not help as the infections came back within 3 wks... Dr. Kupferman cleared up my swollen sinuses and my allergies are subsiding,
    ANNE DEON DELEONIBUS — Jan 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Todd Kupferman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Todd Kupferman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kupferman to family and friends

    Dr. Kupferman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kupferman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Todd Kupferman, MD.

    About Dr. Todd Kupferman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356371041
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • LSU Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hofstra University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Kupferman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kupferman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kupferman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kupferman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kupferman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    117 patients have reviewed Dr. Kupferman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kupferman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kupferman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kupferman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Todd Kupferman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.