Overview of Dr. Todd Lackney, DO

Dr. Todd Lackney, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lackney works at Danville Osteopathic in Danville, KY with other offices in Stanford, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.