Dr. Todd Lansford, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Lansford, MD
Dr. Todd Lansford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Lansford's Office Locations
South Carolina Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center9100 Medcom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 572-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have returned too Dr. LANSFORD many times. Besides being an excellent doctor, he. Is very caring and will spend as much time with you as is necessary. I trust him completely. He has always made excellent medical decisions for me and with me. I feel he really cares about me.
About Dr. Todd Lansford, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lansford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lansford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lansford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lansford has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lansford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lansford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lansford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lansford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lansford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.