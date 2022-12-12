Overview of Dr. Todd Lasner, MD

Dr. Todd Lasner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Lasner works at Neurosurgery LLC in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.