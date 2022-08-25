Dr. Todd Lefkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Lefkowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Lefkowitz, MD
Dr. Todd Lefkowitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Lefkowitz's Office Locations
Lexington Plastic Surgery2728 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7045Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Select Health of South Carolina
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Lefkowitz for a consultation. I found him so professional I saved for six months until I had enough money to get the surgery I desired. My results are amazing. He has been so amazing throughout my recovery too. His staff is very likeable, and they will go out of their way to make sure you are comfortable.
About Dr. Todd Lefkowitz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- University Of Louisville
- Saint Vincents Hospital and Medical Center
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Tulane University
- Plastic Surgery
