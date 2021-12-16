See All Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Todd Levine, MD

Neurology
3.3 (35)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Todd Levine, MD

Dr. Todd Levine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Levine works at John E Hensler MD PC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levine's Office Locations

    John E Hensler MD PC
    5070 N 40th St Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-5064
    7242 E Osborn Rd Ste 400, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-3354

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 16, 2021
    Dr. Levine took time to listen to my complex medical history. He was very articulate and asked good questions to really ascertain what my goals were and which symptoms bothered me most. He really cares about his patients. Such a good bed side manner is rare in specialists who work with rare diseases that are hard to treat and don't necessarily have a cure. They sometimes get burned out working with patients who are so complicated but Dr. Levine appears to love what he does. It took a while to get in to see him, but I don't mind. The best doctors are usually popular for a reason and I take the longer wait as evidence that he's good at what he does.
    About Dr. Todd Levine, MD

    • Neurology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336128859
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine has seen patients for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

