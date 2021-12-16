Overview of Dr. Todd Levine, MD

Dr. Todd Levine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Levine works at John E Hensler MD PC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.