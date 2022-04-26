Overview

Dr. Todd Lincoln, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Lincoln works at HonorHealth Medical Group - Deer Valley - Primary Care in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.