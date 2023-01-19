Overview of Dr. Todd Lininger, MD

Dr. Todd Lininger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.



They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.