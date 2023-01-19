Dr. Todd Lininger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lininger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Lininger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Lininger, MD
Dr. Todd Lininger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lininger's Office Locations
- 1 799 Denison Ct, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 751-7246
- 2 5701 Bow Pointe Dr, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 751-7246
-
3
Michigan Anesthesia Providers Plc7091 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 230, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 751-7246
-
4
Bloomfield Hills Surgical Center359 Enterprise Ct, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 751-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lininger?
Dr.Lininger is a great pain management specialist and really cares about his patients, I definitely recommend this place to help ease back pain
About Dr. Todd Lininger, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1386623502
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lininger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lininger accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lininger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lininger has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lininger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
182 patients have reviewed Dr. Lininger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lininger.
