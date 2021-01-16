See All Spinal Injury Medicine Doctors in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Todd Linsenmeyer, MD

Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
4.4 (5)
Map Pin Small West Orange, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Todd Linsenmeyer, MD

Dr. Todd Linsenmeyer, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Stanford Hospital and Clinics

Dr. Linsenmeyer works at Steven C. Kirshblum, M.D. in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Cystometry and Bladder Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Linsenmeyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation
    1199 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 731-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neurogenic Bladder
Cystometry
Bladder Surgery
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 16, 2021
    I was a patient when I saw his amazing assistant Francia. I then saw Dr. Linsenmeyer and he was very patient and knowledgeable and explained everything to me. I’m so happy I went to see him for my probation.
    Sonia Choto — Jan 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Todd Linsenmeyer, MD
    About Dr. Todd Linsenmeyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1992793285
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford Hospital and Clinics
    Internship
    • University of Hawaii - Queens Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Spinal Injury Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Linsenmeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linsenmeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Linsenmeyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Linsenmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Linsenmeyer works at Steven C. Kirshblum, M.D. in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Linsenmeyer’s profile.

    Dr. Linsenmeyer has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Cystometry and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linsenmeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Linsenmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linsenmeyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linsenmeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linsenmeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

