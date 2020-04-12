Overview of Dr. Todd Locher, MD

Dr. Todd Locher, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Locher works at Catalina Chest Clinic in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Partial Lung Collapse and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.