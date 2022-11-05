Overview

Dr. Todd Lomelino, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Lomelino works at Jardini Lomelino & Lomelino MDS in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.