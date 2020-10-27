Dr. Todd Majeski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majeski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Majeski, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Majeski, MD
Dr. Todd Majeski, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Majeski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Majeski's Office Locations
-
1
White Pines Physical Rehabilitation17320 Red Oak Dr Ste 104, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 317-4121
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Majeski?
Exceptional! The kindest doctor I have met in so long and look forward to working with him. Knowledgeable, patient and caring!
About Dr. Todd Majeski, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1235486440
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majeski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majeski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majeski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majeski works at
Dr. Majeski has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majeski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Majeski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majeski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majeski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majeski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.