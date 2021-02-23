Dr. Todd Maltese, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maltese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Maltese, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Maltese, DO
Dr. Todd Maltese, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Ronkonkoma, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UMDNJ/Sch Osteo Med and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Maltese works at
Dr. Maltese's Office Locations
-
1
Mid-Suffolk Neurology650 Hawkins Ave Ste 7, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779 Directions (631) 737-0055Monday10:00am - 6:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthCare Partners
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maltese?
I have been to so many doctors and have suffered from Debilitating migraines since five years old...until I started seeing Dr. Maltese. whether it was a mild or severe..I always had some sort of headache everyday. Its a miserable way to live and I know many of other women have the same issues... I am telling you give Dr. Maltese a try.....I Thank god every day that I found him. Trust me Ive been to alot of neurologists in my day. To have days without headaches is something I thought was never going to happen until I died.
About Dr. Todd Maltese, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1255521456
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Morristown Memorial Hospital
- UMDNJ/Sch Osteo Med
- The College of New Jersey
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maltese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maltese accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maltese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maltese works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Maltese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maltese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maltese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maltese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.