Dr. Todd Mangione, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Mangione, DO
Overview of Dr. Todd Mangione, DO
Dr. Todd Mangione, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mariners Hospital, Homestead Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Mangione works at
Dr. Mangione's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group975 Baptist Way Ste 201, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group15955 SW 96th St, Miami, FL 33196 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mariners Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Choice Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Peach State Health Plan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mangione?
Really all satisfying.
About Dr. Todd Mangione, DO
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1689735631
Education & Certifications
- Marion General Hospital/Surgeons Incorporated
- St John-Detroit Riverview Hospital|St John-Detroit Riverview Hospital - General Surgery
- NSUCOM/Largo Medical Center|Suncoast Hospital, Largo, Fla.
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangione has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangione accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mangione using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mangione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangione works at
Dr. Mangione has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangione on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangione. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangione.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.