Dr. Todd Maraist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maraist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Maraist, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Maraist, MD
Dr. Todd Maraist, MD is a Neurology Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas, San Antonio and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Dr. Maraist works at
Dr. Maraist's Office Locations
CHI St. Joseph Health Neurology Associates1730 Birmingham Rd # 100, College Station, TX 77845 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Maraist has saved me from unnecessary surgery for my neck. He has been compassionate and always would make me feel like I didn’t need to rush. He has been one of my favorite doctors.
About Dr. Todd Maraist, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University of Texas, San Antonio
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maraist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maraist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Maraist using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Maraist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maraist has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maraist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maraist speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Maraist. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maraist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maraist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maraist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.