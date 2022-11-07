Dr. Todd McCall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd McCall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd McCall, MD
Dr. Todd McCall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Osf Holy Family Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center and OSF St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. McCall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McCall's Office Locations
-
1
Osfmg - Peoria200 E Pennsylvania Ave, Peoria, IL 61603 Directions (309) 624-4000
-
2
Osf Children's Hospital of Illinois - Galesburg3315 N Seminary St, Galesburg, IL 61401 Directions (309) 344-1000
-
3
Spoon River Hearing Services Inc.180 S Main St, Canton, IL 61520 Directions (309) 692-8670Monday1:30pm - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 11:30amWednesday1:30pm - 5:00pmFriday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Holy Family Medical Center
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint Luke Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCall?
I never dreamed there would be a day that I would be transported to OSF via an ambulance because I was losing feeling in my left leg. I don’t want to take for granted the surgery Dr. McCall performed. I feel blessed that you were the surgeon that removed that mass from my spine. When I woke up in the recovery room, I could immediately feel the results of the surgery and I also appreciate the way you explained the surgery to my wife. When I found out that I needed surgery, I asked about you in the emergency room and the response was very positive. It has been three weeks since I had surgery and I am well on my way to a full recovery. The care I received at OSF was very professional, and I must admit I had no idea we even had such a resource in Illinois. Thank you and I appreciate your expertise - I am very grateful.
About Dr. Todd McCall, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1508054297
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCall works at
Dr. McCall has seen patients for Neurostimulation, Low Back Pain and Spinal Cord Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McCall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.