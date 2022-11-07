See All Neurosurgeons in Peoria, IL
Dr. Todd McCall, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Todd McCall, MD

Dr. Todd McCall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Osf Holy Family Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center and OSF St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. McCall works at Illinois Neurological Institute in Peoria, IL with other offices in Galesburg, IL and Canton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation, Low Back Pain and Spinal Cord Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Osfmg - Peoria
    200 E Pennsylvania Ave, Peoria, IL 61603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 624-4000
  2. 2
    Osf Children's Hospital of Illinois - Galesburg
    3315 N Seminary St, Galesburg, IL 61401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 344-1000
  3. 3
    Spoon River Hearing Services Inc.
    180 S Main St, Canton, IL 61520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 692-8670
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 11:30am
    Wednesday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Osf Holy Family Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Luke Medical Center
  • OSF St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 07, 2022
    I never dreamed there would be a day that I would be transported to OSF via an ambulance because I was losing feeling in my left leg. I don’t want to take for granted the surgery Dr. McCall performed. I feel blessed that you were the surgeon that removed that mass from my spine. When I woke up in the recovery room, I could immediately feel the results of the surgery and I also appreciate the way you explained the surgery to my wife. When I found out that I needed surgery, I asked about you in the emergency room and the response was very positive. It has been three weeks since I had surgery and I am well on my way to a full recovery. The care I received at OSF was very professional, and I must admit I had no idea we even had such a resource in Illinois. Thank you and I appreciate your expertise - I am very grateful.
    Stephen Orendorff — Nov 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Todd McCall, MD
    About Dr. Todd McCall, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Washington
    Medical Education
    Dr. Todd McCall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCall has seen patients for Neurostimulation, Low Back Pain and Spinal Cord Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. McCall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

