Overview of Dr. Todd McCall, MD

Dr. Todd McCall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Osf Holy Family Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center and OSF St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. McCall works at Illinois Neurological Institute in Peoria, IL with other offices in Galesburg, IL and Canton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation, Low Back Pain and Spinal Cord Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.