Overview

Dr. Todd McGrath, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. McGrath works at Aria - 3B Orthopaedics in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.