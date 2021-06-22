Dr. Todd McGrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd McGrath, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd McGrath, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Locations
1
The Muscle Bone and Joint Center3110 GRANT AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
2
Jefferson Bucks Hospital380 N Oxford Valley Rd Fl 1, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care and treatment by receptionists, aids, technicians and physician! Highly recommend this facility! I trust the quality of care!
About Dr. Todd McGrath, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1205871878
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
