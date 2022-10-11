Dr. Todd Mekles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mekles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Mekles, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Todd Mekles, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY.
NYC Pyschiatric Associates353 Lexington Ave Rm 800, New York, NY 10016 Directions (917) 391-0076
Nyc Pyschiatric associates385 5th Ave Rm 1106, New York, NY 10016 Directions (917) 747-8780Tuesday5:00pm - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pm
Todd Mekles md pc169 E 74th St # 1F, New York, NY 10021 Directions (917) 747-8780
I'm notoriously long-winded, so I'm going to try to sum this up. I was in a very bad way when I found him, both mentally and physically, and I read every review after my first appointment. I want to answer now to some of the very few 1-stars. Yes he is abrupt. It's because he's an excellent clinician, and wants to get straight to the point and not waste your time or his. Yes he asks questions repeatedly. I think it's for a good reason, clinically, I know him well enough now to believe that he would only do that consistently for a specific purpose, not that I know what it is. Bottom line: Since my first visit, and after every visit afterward, I have improved dramatically, and I actually find it all...miraculous. I'm grateful, and I feel lucky, that I found him and this practice right when I did, which was at my lowest point ever in my life. Now I'm improving dramatically. AND RAPIDLY. Just miraculous. Thank you, Dr. Mekles. I guess I can't help being long-winded, lol. Oh well, I tried.
Dr. Mekles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mekles accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mekles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mekles works at
163 patients have reviewed Dr. Mekles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mekles.
