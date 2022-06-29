Overview

Dr. Todd Minars, MD is a Dermatologist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Minars works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Pembroke Pines in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.