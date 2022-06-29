Dr. Todd Minars, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minars is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Minars, MD
Dr. Todd Minars, MD is a Dermatologist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Minars Dermatology4060 Sheridan St Ste C, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 987-7512Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:30pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
- Memorial Regional Hospital
The office is clean and the employees are friendly. I had minimal wait time for my appointment with Dr Minars and was impressed with his thoroughness, professionalism and knowledge. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Todd Minars, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- St. Vincent Hospital
- New York University
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Dermatology
