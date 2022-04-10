Overview of Dr. Todd Miner, MD

Dr. Todd Miner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Miner works at Colorado Joint Replacement for Centura Orthopedics in Denver, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.