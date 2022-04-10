Dr. Todd Miner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Miner, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Miner, MD
Dr. Todd Miner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Miner works at
Dr. Miner's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Joint Replacement for Centura Orthopedics2535 S Downing St, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (720) 372-0935
-
2
Colorado Joint Replacement9695 S Yosemite St Ste 255C, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 524-1367Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miner?
Dr. Miner deserves 5 stars. He takes his time, explains things so the patient understands and truly cares about his patient's outcomes. The important thing also is that Dr. Miner listens. Can't say enough good about him and his PAs! Great team!
About Dr. Todd Miner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1952382061
Education & Certifications
- Cen Dupage Hosp/Rush Presby St Lukes Hospital
- U Ut Med Ctr
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miner works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Miner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.