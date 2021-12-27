Overview of Dr. Todd Moldawer, MD

Dr. Todd Moldawer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Moldawer works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.