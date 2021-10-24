Overview

Dr. Todd Mollet, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Mollet works at Skin Surgery Center of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.