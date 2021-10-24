Dr. Todd Mollet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mollet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Mollet, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Skin Surgery Center of Oklahoma13100 N Western Ave Ste 301, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 947-6647Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Mollet and staff are fast and very respectful. No one likes surgery but I was made to feel comfortable and they fully explained the procedure.
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- University Of Texas Sou
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Oklahoma State University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
