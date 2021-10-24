See All Dermatologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Todd Mollet, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (19)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Mollet, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Mollet works at Skin Surgery Center of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Surgery Center of Oklahoma
    13100 N Western Ave Ste 301, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 947-6647
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 24, 2021
    Dr Mollet and staff are fast and very respectful. No one likes surgery but I was made to feel comfortable and they fully explained the procedure.
    Oct 24, 2021
    About Dr. Todd Mollet, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174843296
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Sou
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    • Oklahoma State University
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Mollet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mollet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mollet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mollet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mollet works at Skin Surgery Center of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Mollet’s profile.

    Dr. Mollet has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mollet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mollet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mollet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mollet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mollet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

