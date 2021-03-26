Overview of Dr. Todd Morgan, MD

Dr. Todd Morgan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Morgan works at Rogel Cancer Center in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.