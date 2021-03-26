See All Urologists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Todd Morgan, MD

Urology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Todd Morgan, MD

Dr. Todd Morgan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Morgan works at Rogel Cancer Center in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morgan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Cancer Ctr Onclgy
    1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5913, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 647-8902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Kidney Cancer

Treatment frequency



Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Renal Pelvis and Ureter - Transitional Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 26, 2021
    I had bladder cancer and was taken care of very well I appreciated everything he and his team did for me I couldn't have had any better thanks team
    John francken — Mar 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Todd Morgan, MD
    About Dr. Todd Morgan, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356452684
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Internship
    • University of Washington
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
