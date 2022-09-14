Overview of Dr. Todd Morrow, MD

Dr. Todd Morrow, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Morrow works at Associates in Otolaryngology of New Jersey in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.